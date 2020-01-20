Dr. Khaleel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jowher Khaleel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jowher Khaleel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Jowher Khaleel MD PC20000 Farmington Rd Bldg E, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 474-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khaleel is everything you could want in a physician; dedicated, compassionate and most of all, knowledgeable. He has treated my husband and myself for 20 years, and has always steered us in the right direction.
About Dr. Jowher Khaleel, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaleel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaleel has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaleel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaleel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaleel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaleel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaleel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.