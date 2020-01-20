Overview

Dr. Jowher Khaleel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Khaleel works at Jowher Kahleel MD PC in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.