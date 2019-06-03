See All Dermatologists in North Bethesda, MD
Dr. Joy Chen, MD

Dermatology
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joy Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in North Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.

Dr. Chen works at Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, LLC in North Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, LLC
    11125 Rockville Pike Ste 105, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 770-0033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Dermatomyositis
Hives
Intertrigo
Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2019
    She is the best Dermatologist I have been to who is a great listener as well as a concerned Doctor about your health.
    Mike Bruggeman in Selbyville , DE — Jun 03, 2019
    About Dr. Joy Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104906908
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, LLC in North Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

