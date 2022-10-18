See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Joy Clore, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Joy Clore, DO

Dr. Joy Clore, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED|OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED|Oklahoma State University-College of Osteopathic Medicine|Oklahoma State University-College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Clore works at Meritas Health Pavilion for Women in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Clore's Office Locations

    Meritas Health Pavilion for Women
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 530, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr. Clore and I crossed paths in the ER at North KC Hospital in June of 2021. Faced with the prospect of being sent home by the physician on duty, she explained it was highly likely I would be right back in the ER due to what she saw in the imaging. After an 8+ hour wait in the ER (plus the prior 3 days of pain and discomfort at home), Dr. Clore performed a laparoscopic salpingo-oophorectomy; the removal of one ovary and both fallopian tubes. Post op findings: ovarian torsion with a mass. Nothing like being frightened AND in pain in the ER. Nothing like being dismissed like you're imagining the symptoms. Nothing like worrying about missing work. Nothing like worrying about the ensuing hospital bill & related expenses. On the flip side, there's nothing BETTER than a doctor that swoops in with confidence, expertise, a sense of urgency, reassurance and resolves a real problem (because sometimes ovaries do indeed do gymnastics). Thank you Dr. Clore...appreciate you.
    Kellie Case — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Joy Clore, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    25 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joy Clore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clore is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Clore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Clore works at Meritas Health Pavilion for Women in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Clore's profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Clore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

