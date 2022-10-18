Dr. Joy Clore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Clore, DO
Dr. Joy Clore, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED|OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED|Oklahoma State University-College of Osteopathic Medicine|Oklahoma State University-College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Clore's Office Locations
Meritas Health Pavilion for Women2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 530, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clore and I crossed paths in the ER at North KC Hospital in June of 2021. Faced with the prospect of being sent home by the physician on duty, she explained it was highly likely I would be right back in the ER due to what she saw in the imaging. After an 8+ hour wait in the ER (plus the prior 3 days of pain and discomfort at home), Dr. Clore performed a laparoscopic salpingo-oophorectomy; the removal of one ovary and both fallopian tubes. Post op findings: ovarian torsion with a mass. Nothing like being frightened AND in pain in the ER. Nothing like being dismissed like you're imagining the symptoms. Nothing like worrying about missing work. Nothing like worrying about the ensuing hospital bill & related expenses. On the flip side, there's nothing BETTER than a doctor that swoops in with confidence, expertise, a sense of urgency, reassurance and resolves a real problem (because sometimes ovaries do indeed do gymnastics). Thank you Dr. Clore...appreciate you.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED|OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED|Oklahoma State University-College of Osteopathic Medicine|Oklahoma State University-College of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
