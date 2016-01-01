Overview of Dr. Joy Cuezze, MD

Dr. Joy Cuezze, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Cuezze works at Kansas City Medical Partners in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.