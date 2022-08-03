Dr. Joy Demarcaida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarcaida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Demarcaida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joy Demarcaida, MD
Dr. Joy Demarcaida, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Dr. Demarcaida's Office Locations
Hartford Healthcare Movement Disorders Center35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Demarcaida was professional, caring, very thorough in her questioning and exams. She speaks in layman’s language and answers every question.
About Dr. Joy Demarcaida, MD
- Neurology
- English, Filipino
- 1841296951
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demarcaida has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demarcaida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demarcaida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demarcaida has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demarcaida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Demarcaida speaks Filipino.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarcaida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarcaida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarcaida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarcaida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.