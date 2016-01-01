See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Joy Juskowich, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Overview of Dr. Joy Juskowich, MD

Dr. Joy Juskowich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morgantown, WV. 

Dr. Juskowich works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Juskowich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Joy Juskowich, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1053631325
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Juskowich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Juskowich works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Juskowich’s profile.

Dr. Juskowich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juskowich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juskowich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juskowich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

