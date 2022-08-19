See All Otolaryngologists in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD

Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Obokhare works at Northwest Physicians Group - Specialists in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Obokhare's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Physicians Group - Specialists
    3501 S Soncy Rd Ste 104, Amarillo, TX 79119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 398-3627
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Facial Fracture
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Facial Fracture
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Obokhare?

    Aug 19, 2022
    I fell and broke my nose, I was very concerned about having it fixed. Dr. Obokhare left the decision up to me and after weighing all the options, I had the procedure done. There was very little pain, my nose looks great and I even breathe better than before.
    — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Obokhare to family and friends

    Dr. Obokhare's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Obokhare

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD.

    About Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841494028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu-Shreveport
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Res
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obokhare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obokhare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obokhare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obokhare works at Northwest Physicians Group - Specialists in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Obokhare’s profile.

    Dr. Obokhare has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obokhare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Obokhare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obokhare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obokhare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obokhare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.