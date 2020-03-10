Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joy Russell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joy Russell, DPM
Dr. Joy Russell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Russell's Office Locations
Paramount Podiatry Pllc5701 Brainerd Rd Ste 111, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Directions (423) 521-8605
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in and out as a new patient in less than an hour! All the staff I talked to were friendly and helpful and I loved the nurse. Dr. Russell was very helpful and even taught me and thing or two that I didn’t know before and she interacted with me the whole time I was being seen. I highly recommend seeing Dr. Russell and her staff
About Dr. Joy Russell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
