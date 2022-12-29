Dr. Joy Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joy Sharma, MD
Dr. Joy Sharma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 534-1333
OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road7858 Shrader Rd Ste 1, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 445-9123
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Sharma is a Saint! He takes all the time you need to fully explain your procedure, answer your questions and explain any options you may have. Doctor Sharma has been great at follow up as well. I would highly recommend Doctor Sharma!
About Dr. Joy Sharma, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
