Dr. Joy Weissman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Weissman works at Huntington Medical Foundation in Pasadena, CA with other offices in San Marino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.