Dr. Joy Welsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joy Welsh, MD
Dr. Joy Welsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Welsh works at
Dr. Welsh's Office Locations
Carols Post Mastectomy Spec1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 310, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 688-1922
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The staff were very professional, helpful and friendly. Dr. Welsh took the time to get to know me before examination, answered all my questions, and gave me some recommendations. She was very kind and professional. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Joy Welsh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306802871
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Welsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welsh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welsh works at
Dr. Welsh has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Welsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.