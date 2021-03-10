Dr. Joy Zhao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Zhao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joy Zhao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Zhao works at
Integrated Neurology Health Services (INHS)1750 112th Ave NE Ste B216, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
Integrated Neurology Health Services (INHS)16122 8th Ave SW Ste E5, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred to Dr. Joy Zhao when a doctor had ruled out his initial prognosis of raynaud's disease in my hands. I have been having a number of seemingly uncorrelated symptoms for the last few years that my long-standing physicians and primary care doctors had made nothing of. I was pumping myself full of medications, running through a months supply in less than 4 days at times to try and help my symptoms. It wasn’t until I met Dr. Joy Zhao that my behavior and symptoms were truly heard, investigated, and now, I have a plan for treatment that will change the course of the rest of my life for the better- Dr. Joy Zhao gave me hope for my health again, as I know she has done for many others facing even more adverse circumstances, some even unsolved for over 10 years until Dr. Zhao! If you think your condition is hopeless, or that theres no way to figure out how to get to the root of the problem, I truly urge you to schedule with Dr. Zhao and see how quickly that perspective will change!
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Female
- 1275548992
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Albany Med Center
- Albany Med Center
- CAPITAL MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
- St. Anne Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Dr. Zhao speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
