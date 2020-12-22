Dr. Joyce Barlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Barlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Joyce Barlin, MD
Dr. Joyce Barlin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Barlin works at
Dr. Barlin's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Cancer Care Associates319 S Manning Blvd Ste 301, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 458-1390
-
2
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barlin?
can i get the email id or contact number of Dr. Barlin?
About Dr. Joyce Barlin, MD
- Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962553479
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barlin works at
Dr. Barlin has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.