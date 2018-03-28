Overview of Dr. Joyce Bermingham, MD

Dr. Joyce Bermingham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus and Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Bermingham works at Eye & Ear Clinic of Wenatchee Inc. in Wenatchee, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.