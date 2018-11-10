Overview of Dr. Joyce Brackebusch, MD

Dr. Joyce Brackebusch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.