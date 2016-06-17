See All Pediatricians in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Joyce Chong, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joyce Chong, MD

Dr. Joyce Chong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chong works at Joyce H Chong Pediatrics in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joyce H. Chong M.d. Inc.
    125 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA 92832 (714) 773-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joyce Chong, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1821024282
    Education & Certifications

    • PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joyce Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chong works at Joyce H Chong Pediatrics in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chong’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

