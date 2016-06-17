Dr. Joyce Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Chong, MD
Overview of Dr. Joyce Chong, MD
Dr. Joyce Chong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chong's Office Locations
Joyce H. Chong M.d. Inc.125 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA 92832 Directions (714) 773-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chong is very thorough with her patients. She explains everything in layman's terms so that you don't feel intimidated. She is very knowledgeable and I trust her when it comes to treating my kids. The staff are also very friendly and always remembers the names of my children. Although her office can be packed sometimes I am willing to wait for my children to receive the best care. Also in urgent cases, she will go out of her way to make sure your child is okay even on the weekends.
About Dr. Joyce Chong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1821024282
Education & Certifications
- PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong speaks Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.