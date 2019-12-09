Overview of Dr. Joyce Cummings, MD

Dr. Joyce Cummings, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from State University of New York Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Cummings works at LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Salem in Salem, VA with other offices in Daleville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.