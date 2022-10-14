See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Joyce Goldenberg, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (49)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joyce Goldenberg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Dr. Goldenberg works at Central Park Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, P.C. in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madison
    10 E 39th St Rm 914, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 447-0300
  2. 2
    Upper West Side
    2 W 86th St Apt 1, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 787-7994
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Central Park Physical Medicine
    2825 3rd Ave Apt 4, Bronx, NY 10455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 401-3000
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Barnabas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Ankle Injury
Anxiety
Allergies
Ankle Injury
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 14, 2022
    excelente atención, uso de tecnología avanzada para restaurar articulaciones, tendones, musculo, nervios, lo mejor de lo mejor
    Jenny Sarmiento — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Joyce Goldenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Korean, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164590949
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med|Brookdale Hospital Med Center|Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joyce Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldenberg speaks French, Korean, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

