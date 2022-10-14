Overview

Dr. Joyce Goldenberg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.



Dr. Goldenberg works at Central Park Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, P.C. in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.