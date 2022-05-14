Dr. Joyce Kakkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Kakkis, MD
Overview of Dr. Joyce Kakkis, MD
Dr. Joyce Kakkis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Kakkis works at
Dr. Kakkis' Office Locations
-
1
Kakkis Medical Group Inc.6700 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 140, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (562) 799-1176
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kakkis?
She was amazing but is retired. Can’t say enough great things, having an awful time finding as good a replacement.
About Dr. Joyce Kakkis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083670640
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakkis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakkis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakkis works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakkis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakkis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakkis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakkis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.