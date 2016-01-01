Dr. Joyce Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Joyce Kim, MD
Dr. Joyce Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
- 1 47 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Joyce Kim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225132582
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.