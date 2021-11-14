Overview of Dr. Joyce Kim, MD

Dr. Joyce Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at The Woodlands Sports Medicine Center in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.