Dr. Joyce Kim, MD
Dr. Joyce Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Woodlands Office1441 Woodstead Ct, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 367-0400
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kim and her staff are awesome. Dr. Kim listens and knows what she’s doing. Previous pain management doc ONLY suggested that I do sacroiliac joint injections. Dr. Kim did an ablation and this is the best I’ve felt in years! She is worth the wait for appointments but hard to convince me that I should ever wait more than 30 minutes once I’m in office without any explanation.
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
