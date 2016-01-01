Dr. Joyce Koh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Koh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joyce Koh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Koh works at
Locations
Montgomery Gastroenterology, P.A.12012 Veirs Mill Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 942-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joyce Koh, MD
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koh works at
Dr. Koh has seen patients for Heartburn, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.