Dr. Joyce Loeffler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joyce Loeffler, MD
Dr. Joyce Loeffler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Loeffler works at
Dr. Loeffler's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a Doctor who really cares, who really listens to your medical needs, then Dr Loeffler is the one to help you in the Gynecologist field! She gets to the very bottom of your health care complaint and takes all the tests needed, the exams and she explains everything so well where you can understand what the medical terminology is! Her staff and the surgery staff is remarkable! She goes out of her way to help you and I really appreciate all that she has done for me. Now my husband is seeing her and he really likes her to. I will guarantee that you will like her too! She’s the best!
About Dr. Joyce Loeffler, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- Female
- 1144253352
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
