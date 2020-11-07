See All Vascular Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Joyce Lu, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Fresno, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joyce Lu, MD

Dr. Joyce Lu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

Dr. Lu works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-7455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Aortic Dissection
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atherosclerosis
Aortic Dissection
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joyce Lu, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1154772515
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Vascular Surgery
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joyce Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

