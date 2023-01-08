See All Oncologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD

Medical Oncology
4.6 (78)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD

Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Natl Cancer Inst

Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Dr. O'Shaughnessy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center
    3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 370-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1790727709
    Education & Certifications

    • Natl Cancer Inst
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. O'Shaughnessy’s profile.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shaughnessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

