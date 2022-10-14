Overview

Dr. Joyce Peji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Peji works at Emory Saint Joseph's in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.