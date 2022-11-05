Dr. Joyce Purakal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purakal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Purakal, MD
Dr. Joyce Purakal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Ascension St John Ob/Gyn Associates21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 447-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
I cannot say enough amazing things about Dr. Purakal and her team. I very much trust her medical care and advice. She is professional, very thorough, and supportive. She also truly listens. I am incredibly grateful to be able to receive such wonderful care. Thank you so much Dr. Purakal and your team.
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Purakal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purakal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purakal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purakal has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Hysteroscopy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purakal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Purakal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purakal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purakal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purakal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.