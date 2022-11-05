Overview of Dr. Joyce Purakal, MD

Dr. Joyce Purakal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Purakal works at Ascension St John OB in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Hysteroscopy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.