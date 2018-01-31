See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Joyce Rawls, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joyce Rawls, MD

Dr. Joyce Rawls, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

Dr. Rawls works at Total Woman Healthcare Center in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rawls' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Total Woman Healthcare Center
    1062 Forsyth St Ste 2E, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 744-0010
  2. 2
    Womens Health of Macon LLC
    754 1st St Ste 205, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 207-6588
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Joyce Rawls, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902986912
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joyce Rawls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rawls has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rawls accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rawls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rawls works at Total Woman Healthcare Center in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rawls’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawls. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawls.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

