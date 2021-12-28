Overview of Dr. Joyce Shin, MD

Dr. Joyce Shin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Shin works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.