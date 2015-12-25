Dr. Joyce Tatelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Tatelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Tatelman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Joyce Tatelman MD2204 Grant Rd Ste 104, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 528-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best dr I ever met since I moved to US 15 years ago :)
About Dr. Joyce Tatelman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Genl Hosp-McGill U
- St Marys Hosp-McGill U
- McGill U, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatelman speaks French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.