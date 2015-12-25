See All Family Doctors in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Joyce Tatelman, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joyce Tatelman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Tatelman works at Joyce Tatelman MD in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Joyce Tatelman MD
    Joyce Tatelman MD
2204 Grant Rd Ste 104, Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 528-5110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Osteoporosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cough
Osteoporosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough
Osteoporosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sore Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Telemedicine
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Torticollis
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 25, 2015
    She is the best dr I ever met since I moved to US 15 years ago :)
    Fabian in San Francisco — Dec 25, 2015
    About Dr. Joyce Tatelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447276878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jewish Genl Hosp-McGill U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Marys Hosp-McGill U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • McGill U, Fac Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joyce Tatelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tatelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tatelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tatelman works at Joyce Tatelman MD in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tatelman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

