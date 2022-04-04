See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Flowood, MS
Dr. Joyce Wade-Hamme, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.8 (34)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joyce Wade-Hamme, MD is a Pulmonologist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala, King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health Rankin, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wade-Hamme works at Tri County Pulmonary & Sleep in Flowood, MS with other offices in Brookhaven, MS and Kosciusko, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-County Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic
    1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 103, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 326-2599
  2. 2
    Tri-County Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic
    511 Brookman Dr, Brookhaven, MS 39601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 326-2599
  3. 3
    Tri-County Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic
    220 Highway 12 E, Kosciusko, MS 39090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 326-2599
  4. 4
    2506 Lakeland Dr Ste 300, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 869-0808
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Attala
  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Merit Health Rankin
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Embolism
Respiratory Failure
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis
Lung Nodule
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Traumatic Brain Injury
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asbestosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breath Testing
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pharyngitis
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cystic Fibrosis
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fungal Infections
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Histoplasmosis
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Osteosarcoma
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Procedures
Respiratory Management
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Swine Flu
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tuberculosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Disease
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 04, 2022
    Dr. Wade is concerned about your health. She's a wonderful person and Doctor. We just love her.
    Irma Horton — Apr 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joyce Wade-Hamme, MD
    About Dr. Joyce Wade-Hamme, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093819799
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Ohio State Univ
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wade-Hamme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wade-Hamme has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade-Hamme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade-Hamme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade-Hamme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade-Hamme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade-Hamme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

