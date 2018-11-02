Dr. Joyce Yeghissian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeghissian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Yeghissian, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joyce Yeghissian, DO
Dr. Joyce Yeghissian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Yeghissian works at
Dr. Yeghissian's Office Locations
-
1
Franklin Medical Consultants PC29829 Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 355-3033
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeghissian?
She is the best! She is honest with you, thorough and will take the time to figure it out! Both my husband and I use her and have referred many to her. Would never want to leave her.
About Dr. Joyce Yeghissian, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1639154388
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeghissian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeghissian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeghissian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeghissian works at
Dr. Yeghissian speaks Armenian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeghissian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeghissian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeghissian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeghissian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.