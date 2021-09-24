Dr. Joydeep Som, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Som is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joydeep Som, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joydeep Som, MD
Dr. Joydeep Som, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Som's Office Locations
Care Center 10 Aventura2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 230, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-3900
Wayson Pavilion2003 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i was supposed to have a telehealth call at 5:30 but was never sent a link
About Dr. Joydeep Som, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
