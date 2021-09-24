Overview of Dr. Joydeep Som, MD

Dr. Joydeep Som, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Som works at Annapolis ENT Associates in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.