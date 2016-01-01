Dr. Joydip Bhattacharya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joydip Bhattacharya, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joydip Bhattacharya, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1575 Soquel Dr Ste B, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 454-0599
- Dominican Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
