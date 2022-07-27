Overview

Dr. Joynita Nicholson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.