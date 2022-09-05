See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jozsef Zority, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jozsef Zority, MD

Dr. Jozsef Zority, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Barnes-Jewish Hosp/Washington U Med Ctr

Dr. Zority works at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zority's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
    657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 524-1684
  2. 2
    Jozsef Zority MD
    2641 Box Canyon Dr Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 360-0606
  3. 3
    Womens Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    8906 Spanish Ridge Ave Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 577-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Breast Pain

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 05, 2022
    My baby and I are very thankful to have had Dr. Zority bring him into this world. A very caring, informative and trusting doctor.
    Kaylyn Davis — Sep 05, 2022
    About Dr. Jozsef Zority, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian and Serbo-Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245404748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes-Jewish Hosp/Washington U Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Medical Sciences PECS-Hungary
    Undergraduate School

