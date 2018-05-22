Overview of Dr. Juan Abreu, MD

Dr. Juan Abreu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Palmetto General Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Abreu works at Juan Carlos Abreu MD PA in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.