Overview of Dr. Juan Aguilar, MD

Dr. Juan Aguilar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Aguilar works at AGUILAR AND BALLEN, P.A. in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Diabetic Retinopathy and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.