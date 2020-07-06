Dr. Juan Alberti-Flor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alberti-Flor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Alberti-Flor, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Alberti-Flor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 307, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 854-3573
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I can't understand why the bad reviews, I and my family have been patients of Dr, Alberti-Flor for years and he is wonderful. Best bed side manners, kind, considerate, understanding and listens to you. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Juan Alberti-Flor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alberti-Flor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberti-Flor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberti-Flor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberti-Flor has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alberti-Flor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberti-Flor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberti-Flor.
