Dr. Albino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Albino, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Albino, MD
Dr. Juan Albino, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Albino works at
Dr. Albino's Office Locations
Village Sleep Lab & Breathing Center Inc1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 942, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-4955
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've been very impressed. He listens. He explains things clearly. I've seen him twice and he has never seemed to be hurried. I had to wait 40 minutes once (but that was probably because he wasn't hurried with his prior patients -- and I'm OK with that).
About Dr. Juan Albino, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366543787
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albino works at
Dr. Albino speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Albino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albino.
