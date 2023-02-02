Dr. J C Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J C Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J C Alvarez, MD
Dr. J C Alvarez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales, Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations
Sebring Office6325 US Highway 27 N Ste 201, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Florida Joint & Spine Institute PA70 2nd St SE # 2, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 385-2222
Winter Haven office400 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 385-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Wauchula
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is my second hip replacement with Dr. Alvarez. During recovery, he uses a web portal (Getwellloop) to check in on you. On this portal, you can ask questions and share concerns. On more than one occasion, he has answered those questions in a more than timely way. He is extremely experienced with hip replacements, has mandatory training class you must attend which is enlightening. I can't recommend him and his team enough.
About Dr. J C Alvarez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1356458707
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia
- Hospital of the Unversity of Pennsylvania
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
377 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
