Overview of Dr. J C Alvarez, MD

Dr. J C Alvarez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales, Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez works at Florida Joint & Spine Institute in Sebring, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.