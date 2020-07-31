Dr. Juan Arciniega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arciniega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Arciniega, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Arciniega, MD
Dr. Juan Arciniega, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITAS JENDERAL ACHMAD YANI (UNJANI) / FAKULTAS KEDOKTERAN.
Dr. Arciniega's Office Locations
Eye Center Optical1205 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-2100
S.g.krishnanm.d. & Associates1331 E 6TH ST, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 375-2820
Valley Vision Clinic506 E Van Buren Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-4333
Valley Eye Surgery Center1515 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-2773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw this Dr. Arciniega for the first time last year, ever since i would not switch to anyone else, he takes his time to explain every procedure that he will do on my eyes ,my vision has improved ever since i started with him . his staff is definitely the most attentive and friendly, always very good on reminding and re-scheduling appointments. if you are looking for a eye specialist in the valley he is the guy to go to.
About Dr. Juan Arciniega, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITAS JENDERAL ACHMAD YANI (UNJANI) / FAKULTAS KEDOKTERAN
- Ophthalmology
