Dr. Juan Arroyo-Rosas, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Juan Arroyo-Rosas, MD

Dr. Juan Arroyo-Rosas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Arroyo-Rosas works at St Josephs Community Care Clinic in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Arroyo-Rosas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Josephs Community Care Clinic
    6726 HANLEY RD, Tampa, FL 33634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 284-7903
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Animal Allergies
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Animal Allergies

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Animal Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Syphilis Infections
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Juan Arroyo-Rosas, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376514232
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Juan Arroyo-Rosas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo-Rosas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arroyo-Rosas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arroyo-Rosas works at St Josephs Community Care Clinic in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arroyo-Rosas’s profile.

Dr. Arroyo-Rosas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo-Rosas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo-Rosas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo-Rosas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

