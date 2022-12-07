Dr. Astruc Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD
Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Astruc Jr works at
Dr. Astruc Jr's Office Locations
Retina Institute of Virginia8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 135, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 644-7478
- 2 5408 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 200, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 345-3510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man is a saint. Give his time and attention to every detail..such a gentle manner and a gentleman…
About Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477515237
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Astruc Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Astruc Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Astruc Jr works at
Dr. Astruc Jr has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Astruc Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Astruc Jr speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Astruc Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astruc Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Astruc Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Astruc Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.