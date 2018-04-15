Overview

Dr. Juan Asuaje, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Knapp Medical Center.



Dr. Asuaje works at Ramcorp Medical P.A. in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.