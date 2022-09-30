Overview of Dr. Juan Ayerdi, MD

Dr. Juan Ayerdi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from CRISCO CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Ayerdi works at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.