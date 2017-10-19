Dr. Juan Bahamon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahamon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Bahamon, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Bahamon, MD
Dr. Juan Bahamon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Industrial de Santander.
Dr. Bahamon's Office Locations
San Antonio Office1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 601, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-0016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bahamon, is the greatest Neurologist I know. He was my neurologist back in Corpus Christi, Texas almost 14 years ago. I have permanent sciatic nerve damage on my left leg & have been seeing a pain management Dr. here in town that wants to send me to a new Neurologist to diagnose me again. Dr. Bahamon diagnosed me twice. The first time 14 years ago & then my current pain management Dr. sent me again & he said I already gave you the results 6 years ago. He checked me again with the same result
About Dr. Juan Bahamon, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Universidad Industrial de Santander
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahamon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahamon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
