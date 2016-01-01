Overview of Dr. Juan Barriga, MD

Dr. Juan Barriga, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Central University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Barriga works at Juan Carlos Barriga MD PA in Houston, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.