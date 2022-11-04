See All Family Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Juan Bautista, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Bautista, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Medical School.

Dr. Bautista works at Bautista Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bautista Research Medical Clinic
    2505 Merced St, Fresno, CA 93721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 445-0391
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    North Fresno Primary Care Inc
    1805 E Fir Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 298-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr Bautista is hands down one of the top doctors in The Valley. He is very knowledgeable in the field of hormone optimization and anti-aging. Using different modalities to help both men and women with hormone imbalances unlocking the code to healthy weight loss and ultimately fighting all the signs of metabolic syndrome. With recovery methods like cryotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy mixed with red light therapy it makes it hard not to get involved in different things with him and his team. They are all friendly and it’s a family environment. He also has a plethora of knowledge and resources with peptides and other small molecules as he is certified from SSRP institute Seeds Scientific Research and Performance. This is the only congregation of practitioners of peptides that converge often to share protocols and anecdotal evidence of usage with their patients. Within this Institute, he is very well respected and often times a main speaker. Do not hesitate to call his office and sch
    Shaun — Nov 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Juan Bautista, MD
    About Dr. Juan Bautista, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164713194
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Bautista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bautista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bautista has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bautista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bautista works at Bautista Medical Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bautista’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bautista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bautista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bautista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bautista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

