Dr. Juan Benitez, MD
Dr. Juan Benitez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Westside Gastrointestinal Spec9349 Park West Blvd Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 539-5372
Lenoir City Office576 Fort Loudoun Medical Center Dr Ste 105, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 539-5372
Fort Loudoun Medical Center550 Fort Loudoun Medical Center Dr, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 539-5372
Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists Pllc9330 Park West Blvd Ste 506, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 539-5372
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Can't understand some of these negetive reviews. Dr. Benitaz has always been kind and considerate to me. Two procedures and done with skill.
About Dr. Juan Benitez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Benitez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benitez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benitez has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benitez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Benitez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benitez.
