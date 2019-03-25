Overview

Dr. Juan Benitez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Benitez works at Westside Gastrointestinal Spec in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.